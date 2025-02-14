Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 881.1% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $156.57 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.