Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.



