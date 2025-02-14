W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,169,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

