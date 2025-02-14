Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Approximately 207,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 167,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

An emerging UK focused E&P company

