2,332 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.