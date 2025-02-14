DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $163.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DASH opened at $205.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,802,971.66. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

