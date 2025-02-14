Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 217,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 112,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
