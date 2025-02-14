Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
