Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTPGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

