Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,603 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,894,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,163,000 after buying an additional 165,313 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DINO opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.22.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

