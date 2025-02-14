General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Motors were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 299,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 273,601 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

