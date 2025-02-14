Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,247 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,170,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

