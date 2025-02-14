Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $215.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

