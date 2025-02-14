Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.16 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

