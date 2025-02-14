Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.61. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.