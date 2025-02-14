IPG Photonics Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

IPGP stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

