Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

STX opened at $101.48 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after acquiring an additional 162,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

