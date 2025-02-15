iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

