JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FROG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 75,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,647,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 582,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,383,790. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,156. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,685 shares of company stock worth $13,720,965. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $116,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

