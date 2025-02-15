Contrasting Air France-KLM (AFLYY) and Its Competitors

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Air France-KLM to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.
Risk and Volatility
Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s competitors have a beta of 2.47, suggesting that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Air France-KLM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air France-KLM
|0.39%
|19.62%
|0.34%
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|1.98%
|-27.06%
|2.79%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air France-KLM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|863
|2453
|3525
|207
|2.44
As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Air France-KLM’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Air France-KLM and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air France-KLM
|$32.49 billion
|$1.01 billion
|8.73
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|$15.12 billion
|$319.52 million
|-1.92
Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Air France-KLM competitors beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.