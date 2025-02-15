Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 51.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.27.
About Blackline Safety
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.