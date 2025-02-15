Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 51.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

