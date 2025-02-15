Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $41.30 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $812.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $734.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.11.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.75.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

