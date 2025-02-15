Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,398,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 2,860,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of CMPRF stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Gentera has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
About Gentera
