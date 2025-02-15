Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,398,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 2,860,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of CMPRF stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Gentera has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

