Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 15,908 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 280,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 287,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

