Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) recently:

2/14/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

1/1/2025 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2024 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2024 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.60 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

