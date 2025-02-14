Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $414.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.09 and a one year high of $418.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,534.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.