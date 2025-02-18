Best Entertainment Stocks To Research – February 18th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Baidu, SEA, and DraftKings are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies in the entertainment industry, which includes businesses involved in media production, broadcasting, film, music, gaming, live events, and other forms of entertainment. Investors may trade or invest in entertainment stocks to participate in the growth and profitability of these companies, seeking capital appreciation and potential dividends as returns on their investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,016,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,863,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. 20,565,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,350. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,361,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SEA stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,244. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $139.18.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,441,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

