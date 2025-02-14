Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

