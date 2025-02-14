Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.6 %
AMP opened at $540.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ameriprise Financial
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.