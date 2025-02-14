Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

