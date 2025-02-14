Certuity LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

Nordson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

