Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 254 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 766,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,033,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $155.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

