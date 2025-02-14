Legato Capital Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,387 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

