Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,172,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $872.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $793.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.15.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

