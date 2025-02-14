Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $64,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 620.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
