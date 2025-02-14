Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Increases By 416.7%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 14,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.72.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
