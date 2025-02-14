Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Increases By 416.7%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 14,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

