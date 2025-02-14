ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

