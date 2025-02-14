Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393,157 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

