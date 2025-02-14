Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 576,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 471,603 shares.The stock last traded at $72.97 and had previously closed at $73.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

