Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PAR Technology stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

PAR Technology stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

