True Nature Appoints Amy Lance as Secretary and Treasurer

On February 7, True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) announced a significant change within its executive team through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company revealed that Ms. Amy Lance has been appointed as the new Secretary and Treasurer, replacing Mr. John Mitchell in these roles.
Ms. Lance’s appointment follows a decision by the majority of the Board of Directors. She is notably identified as the wife of Mr. Mack Leath, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of True Nature. As of now, the company has not outlined any specific compensation plans for Ms. Lance in her new position.
The filing also included a section on forward-looking statements, cautioning investors and stakeholders about potential risks and uncertainties associated with future plans and expectations of the company. The disclosure emphasizes that actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements due to various unpredictable factors.
In conclusion, the recent appointment of Ms. Amy Lance to key roles within True Nature signifies a strategic shift in the company’s leadership structure. The board’s stance on compensation and the ongoing recruitment efforts indicate a dynamic phase of organizational development for True Nature in the coming months.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read True Nature’s 8K filing here.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
