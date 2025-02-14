iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

