Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

