Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 29.3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of VEON
VEON Stock Performance
Shares of VEON opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. VEON has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a positive return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
