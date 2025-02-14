Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338,558 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $966.02 and a 200-day moving average of $919.48. The stock has a market cap of $478.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

