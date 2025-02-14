Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,445.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.