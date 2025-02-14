Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,389,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.07 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

