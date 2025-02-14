Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $150.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.19.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

