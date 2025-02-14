Stephens Inc. AR Buys 553 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

