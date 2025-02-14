Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $73.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.