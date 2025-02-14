S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 77.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.37. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

